Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives $5.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPW. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE MPW opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $240.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.90 million. Medical Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 155.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.39%.

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Novem Group increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 27,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

