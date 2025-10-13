Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 751 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust $AKR

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2,163.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 65,020 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 241,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,292 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AKR opened at $18.98 on Monday. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 5.31%.The business had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 500.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AKR shares. Zacks Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

