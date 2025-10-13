Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 5,093 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27,108.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 61,808 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000.

SCHX opened at $25.85 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

