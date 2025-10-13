Mitchell Capital Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,248 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 37,271 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 51,064 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,244.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock opened at $27.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

