Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 1,952 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $86.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $147.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.18.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

