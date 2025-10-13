Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 352 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 3.1%

IJR opened at $114.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

