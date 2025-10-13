Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 8,164 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated $CORT

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,164 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 99.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,741.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,150.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 277.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,861,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,089,686.10. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Guyer sold 35,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $2,512,452.39. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,801.99. This represents a 86.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,610 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,516 over the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CORT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $73.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average of $73.31. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45 and a beta of 0.46. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $117.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $194.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

