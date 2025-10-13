Mitchell Capital Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its holdings in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,620 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 201.4% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 74,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after purchasing an additional 49,775 shares in the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 3.5% in the second quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the second quarter valued at about $3,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS opened at $243.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.16. Celestica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $263.90.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Celestica’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

CLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.38.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

