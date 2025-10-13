Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Purchases 3,457 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.0% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 120,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 303,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $600.51 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $619.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $599.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.99. The firm has a market cap of $747.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

