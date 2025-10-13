MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 3.8% of MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $736.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $108.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $771.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $717.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $643.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.