MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $600.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $599.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.99. The stock has a market cap of $747.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $619.60.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

