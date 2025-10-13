MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 6,985 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 2.2% of MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,031,129,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,724 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $132,621,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,706 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,007 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

