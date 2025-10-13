MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 6.9% of MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $12,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.82 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $58.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

