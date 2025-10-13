Oak Ridge Investments LLC Invests $490,000 in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CELH. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Celsius by 145.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Celsius by 62.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $60.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average of $46.04. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $64.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Celsius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $456,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 37,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,921.50. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 143,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $7,327,287.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 895,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,827,083.80. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,667 shares of company stock worth $27,240,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

