PDS Planning Inc Purchases 134 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 486.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE LNG opened at $227.56 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.62 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cheniere Energy

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.