PDS Planning Inc Takes $237,000 Position in Imperial Oil Limited $IMO

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,983 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at about $538,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 67,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMO. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial downgraded Imperial Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $115.00.

IMO stock opened at $87.07 on Monday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $58.76 and a 52 week high of $96.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

