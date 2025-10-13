PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) & Its Competitors Financial Analysis

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NYSE:PFLT – Get Free Report) is one of 1,265 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital $186.35 million $91.84 million 10.18 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Competitors $408.62 million $205.62 million 2,449.82

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital 28.31% 10.04% 4.24% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Competitors 291.37% 17.45% 3.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Floating Rate Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Competitors 1081 4805 6324 104 2.44

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.81%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 51.34%. Given PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.8% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s competitors have a beta of 0.67, suggesting that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.4%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital pays out 146.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.2% and pay out 41.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital competitors beat PennantPark Floating Rate Capital on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor’s system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.

