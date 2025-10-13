PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

PMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Catherine A. Lynch acquired 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $33,932.46. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,626.22. This trade represents a 5.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 204.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PMT opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.29. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.46 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 34.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.6%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

