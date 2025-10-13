Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, August 14th.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

NYSE:PDS opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $67.35.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.79. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $299.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.47 million. Analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Precision Drilling

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 11,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,192,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 106,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

