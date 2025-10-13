Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 60,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,216,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $135.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.55. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $100.89 and a 12 month high of $139.80.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

