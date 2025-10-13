Prostatis Group LLC Sells 148 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Prostatis Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $600.51 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $619.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $599.37 and its 200 day moving average is $558.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

