Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $88.06 Million Stake in Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,612,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,605 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $88,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,108,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,408,000 after buying an additional 487,264 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $23,603,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 487,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,732,000 after acquiring an additional 339,950 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 29,356.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 217,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after acquiring an additional 216,650 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 372,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 205,501 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, CAO Albert Jen-Wen Wang sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $196,007.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,184.05. The trade was a 17.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason A. Soto sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $153,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,195.69. This trade represents a 11.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,445 shares of company stock worth $2,168,537 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WBS

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE WBS opened at $55.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.59 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 20.06%.Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.