QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 51,563 Sabre Corporation $SABR

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 51,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth $15,644,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 57.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,240,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,716 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the first quarter worth about $3,275,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Sabre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,869,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Sabre by 40.0% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SABR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $1.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. Sabre Corporation has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $687.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabre Corporation will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

