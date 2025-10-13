QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $240,000 Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $XHR

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,126,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,004,000 after purchasing an additional 321,343 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 138.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,650,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,411,000 after buying an additional 959,641 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,013,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,918,000 after buying an additional 37,662 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,207.7% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,644,000 after buying an additional 600,294 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 21.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 523,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 94,204 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XHR stock opened at $12.43 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 5.86%.The company had revenue of $287.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.660-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

XHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

