QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New $246,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. K2 Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW opened at $42.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.96. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $43.78.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

