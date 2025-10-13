Retirement Planning Group LLC NY Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHB Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $600.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $599.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $619.60.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

