Retirement Planning Group LLC NY Has $10.59 Million Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 9.3% of Retirement Planning Group LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of QQQ opened at $589.55 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $613.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $583.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.68.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

