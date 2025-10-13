RHS Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 10,116 Interface, Inc. $TILE

RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Interface by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 5.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 7.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Interface by 2,695.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Interface by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

TILE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Interface from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interface currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

TILE opened at $26.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.88. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Interface had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $375.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Interface has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.94%.

In related news, VP James Poppens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $130,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 124,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,462.24. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 79,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $2,035,123.20. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 65,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,200. This trade represents a 54.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,497 shares of company stock worth $2,839,573 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

