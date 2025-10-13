RHS Financial LLC Has $218,000 Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

RHS Financial LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,945.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE stock opened at $32.35 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

