RHS Financial LLC Has $547,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

RHS Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 121,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,058,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 23.4%

IEFA opened at $86.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $147.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average is $82.18. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

