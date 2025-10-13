RHS Financial LLC Has $744,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

RHS Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wit LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103,498.2% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 34,426,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,154,000 after buying an additional 34,393,493 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,742.6% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 8,864,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,854 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.0% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,336,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,213,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,101,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 3.6%

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.54 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average of $49.11. The company has a market cap of $99.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

