RHS Financial LLC Invests $281,000 in Remitly Global, Inc. $RELY

RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Remitly Global by 366.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,137,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,867,000 after buying an additional 4,037,151 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remitly Global during the first quarter worth about $32,731,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the first quarter valued at about $32,703,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Remitly Global by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,743,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 887,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Remitly Global by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,371,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,324,000 after purchasing an additional 402,417 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RELY opened at $14.99 on Monday. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 249.87 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19.

Remitly Global ( NASDAQ:RELY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $411.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.59 million. Remitly Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Remitly Global news, Director Joshua Hug sold 40,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $750,704.57. Following the sale, the director owned 3,654,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,275,442.08. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 112,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,920. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,993. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

RELY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Remitly Global in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Remitly Global from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded Remitly Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

