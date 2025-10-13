RHS Financial LLC Makes New $278,000 Investment in Millicom International Cellular SA $TIGO

RHS Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,416 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TIGO. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter valued at $5,321,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,429,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1.7% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 107,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TIGO shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.50 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $37.00 to $46.10 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.02.

NASDAQ TIGO opened at $47.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.32. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

