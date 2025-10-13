RHS Financial LLC Sells 193 Shares of Matson, Inc. $MATX

RHS Financial LLC lessened its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,038 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Matson alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Matson by 495.3% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 381 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Matson by 42.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Matson by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $114,777.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,703.54. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Down 6.5%

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $88.04 on Monday. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $169.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.68.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.74. Matson had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $830.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MATX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Matson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Matson

Matson Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.