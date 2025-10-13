RHS Financial LLC Sells 28,681 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

RHS Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,681 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after buying an additional 359,429 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,020,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $31.41 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.