RHS Financial LLC Sells 2,992 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

RHS Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2,183.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 476,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,908,000 after acquiring an additional 455,396 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,963,000 after purchasing an additional 178,944 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,839,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,199,000 after buying an additional 83,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,818,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $239.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $173.32 and a one year high of $247.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.09.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.