RHS Financial LLC Sells 4,131 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

RHS Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

