Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Corp $RC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 4.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 95,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 29.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 68,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 404.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RC opened at $3.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $566.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ready Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $7.64.

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($9.77) million during the quarter. Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 40.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. Equities analysts expect that Ready Capital Corp will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -27.03%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RC shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ready Capital from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ready Capital from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.40.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

