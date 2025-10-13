Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. $GSBD

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,711,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 683,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,373,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% in the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 434,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 38,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 418,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 30,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goldman Sachs BDC

In other news, CEO Vivek Bantwal acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,920. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 0.6%

GSBD stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.73. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $90.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GSBD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.