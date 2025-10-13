Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA Shares Acquired by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $29.85 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

