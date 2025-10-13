Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF is RHS Financial LLC’s 10th Largest Position

RHS Financial LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,974 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 2.7% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,264,000 after buying an additional 13,021,873 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,009 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262,110 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,429 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,014,000 after purchasing an additional 889,163 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $23.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.