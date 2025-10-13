Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Shares Purchased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2,464.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 779,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749,561 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.6% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $22,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. HRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,267,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,240,000 after purchasing an additional 118,980 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $31.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $32.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.55.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.