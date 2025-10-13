Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $28.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.79. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.