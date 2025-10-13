Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP Shares Purchased by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 1.5% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.99 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

