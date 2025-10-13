Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB is Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 16.2% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $36,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB opened at $25.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $26.01.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

