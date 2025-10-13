Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB Position Trimmed by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 321,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,744 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 4.4% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,209.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 228,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 211,168 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 14,279 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,053.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,095,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,116,000 after purchasing an additional 178,997 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 64,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 2.7%

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $25.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $26.01.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

