Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,234 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $9,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $25.20 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.