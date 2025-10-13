Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB Shares Sold by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,095,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,116,000 after purchasing an additional 178,997 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,053.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 587,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 27,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $25.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $26.01.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

