Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Holdings Increased by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 309,400 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,654,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,863,000 after acquiring an additional 182,749 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of SCHD opened at $26.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73. The company has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.