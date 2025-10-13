Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Holdings Lessened by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,538 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $384,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 343.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,654,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,863,000 after purchasing an additional 182,749 shares during the period. Finally, Schaeffer Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Schaeffer Financial LLC now owns 688,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,260,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.